Iconic Token Market Capitalization Achieves $3.46 Million (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. Iconic Token has a total market capitalization of $3.46 million and approximately $3,589.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Iconic Token has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Iconic Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000853 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00048326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.40 or 0.00111344 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.45 or 0.00148267 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,771.75 or 0.99999478 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.55 or 0.00830357 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,951,928 coins. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

