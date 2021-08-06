ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Makes New Investment in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 45,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,221,000. Polaris accounts for about 2.3% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Polaris by 195.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after buying an additional 28,504 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Polaris during the first quarter worth about $801,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Polaris by 13.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the first quarter worth about $4,340,000. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Polaris by 27.7% during the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 167,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,385,000 after buying an additional 36,325 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PII stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.13. 4,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,998. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.67 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.98.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PII shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.59.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

