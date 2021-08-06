ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Has $5.75 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,847 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 2.2% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,039,658,000 after buying an additional 22,458,740 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,651,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,724,000 after buying an additional 4,164,750 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,798,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,737,000 after buying an additional 3,614,138 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 143.3% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,023,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,351,000 after buying an additional 3,547,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3,424.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,594,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000,000 after buying an additional 3,492,440 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of WFC traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,478,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,297,490. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $48.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $200.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.41.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.