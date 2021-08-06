IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $220.05.

IAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities cut their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of IAC stock traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.71. 4,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,881. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $74.67 and a fifty-two week high of $179.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion and a PE ratio of 13.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.80.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $2.34. The business had revenue of $829.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.88 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter worth $359,110,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 29.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,713,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,651 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth $144,463,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,852,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,229,000 after purchasing an additional 741,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 409.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 666,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,154,000 after purchasing an additional 535,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

