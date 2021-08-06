HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HUTCHMED’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.36 EPS.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on HUTCHMED from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HUTCHMED from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.25.
Shares of HCM stock opened at $42.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.41. HUTCHMED has a fifty-two week low of $23.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.36 and a beta of 1.10.
About HUTCHMED
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.
