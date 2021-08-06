HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HUTCHMED’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on HUTCHMED from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HUTCHMED from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Shares of HCM stock opened at $42.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.41. HUTCHMED has a fifty-two week low of $23.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,832,000 after buying an additional 1,127,862 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,015,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,443,000 after buying an additional 99,643 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,998,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,960,000 after buying an additional 472,641 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,617,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,208,000 after buying an additional 87,980 shares during the period. Finally, Zeal Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,339,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,421,000 after buying an additional 308,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

