Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) Trading Up 10.1%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT) shares traded up 10.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.07 and last traded at $5.91. 146,998 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,766,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter valued at about $51,000.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

