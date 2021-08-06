Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntsman from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntsman from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.50.

HUN stock opened at $25.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.35. Huntsman has a one year low of $19.33 and a one year high of $32.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Huntsman had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 258.9% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Huntsman by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. 80.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

