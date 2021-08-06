Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.03.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $14.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.37. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.3% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. TCF National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.1% in the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 13,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.4% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.