Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €42.36 ($49.84).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Shares of ETR:BOSS traded down €0.98 ($1.15) on Thursday, reaching €51.02 ($60.02). 328,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.80. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a fifty-two week high of €53.46 ($62.89). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €48.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.