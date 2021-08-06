Hugo Boss’ (BOSSY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hugo Boss from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a sell rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.30.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Hugo Boss stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.10. The company had a trading volume of 967 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.55. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $12.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. The company had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Hugo Boss will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hugo Boss

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.