Hugo Boss’ (BOSSY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Hugo Boss from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Societe Generale restated a sell rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hugo Boss from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hugo Boss has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.30.

Hugo Boss stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.10. 967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,009. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.69. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 14.84%. Equities analysts predict that Hugo Boss will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

