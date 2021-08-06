Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1.75 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ:HDSN opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. Hudson Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.24. The stock has a market cap of $136.66 million, a PE ratio of -45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.17. Hudson Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hudson Technologies will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Kathleen Houghton sold 13,315 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $38,613.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,343.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 23,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $59,336.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 366,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,976.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,503 shares of company stock valued at $137,073. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 216.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 226,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 154,644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 36.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 4,249,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after buying an additional 64,724 shares during the last quarter. 34.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

