HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Given New $680.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $600.00 to $680.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HUBS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $565.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $567.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $625.91.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Shares of HUBS traded down $4.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $655.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,751. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $565.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -326.19 and a beta of 1.68. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $249.36 and a 12-month high of $660.99.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.56, for a total value of $4,118,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 635,784 shares in the company, valued at $308,075,495.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.75, for a total transaction of $295,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,905,548.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,719 shares of company stock worth $25,638,644. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 524.6% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 9.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 7.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,555,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.