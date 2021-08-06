HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.44

Posted by on Aug 6th, 2021

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 19.44 ($0.25) and traded as high as GBX 19.50 ($0.25). HSS Hire Group shares last traded at GBX 18.47 ($0.24), with a volume of 621,245 shares.

HSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Numis Securities boosted their target price on shares of HSS Hire Group from GBX 27 ($0.35) to GBX 28 ($0.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.27) target price on shares of HSS Hire Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of £128.85 million and a P/E ratio of -1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 19.42.

About HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS)

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Rental and related revenue; and Services segments. The company provides tools and equipment, including small tools, powered access, and power generation, as well as hire-related services to construction firms, maintenance contractors, FM providers, engineers, tradesmen, retailers, factories, DIYers, and others; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; and offers heavy plant equipment, including excavators, diggers, and dumpers.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for HSS Hire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSS Hire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.