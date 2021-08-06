HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.44

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 19.44 ($0.25) and traded as high as GBX 19.50 ($0.25). HSS Hire Group shares last traded at GBX 18.47 ($0.24), with a volume of 621,245 shares.

HSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Numis Securities boosted their target price on shares of HSS Hire Group from GBX 27 ($0.35) to GBX 28 ($0.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.27) target price on shares of HSS Hire Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of £128.85 million and a P/E ratio of -1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 19.42.

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Rental and related revenue; and Services segments. The company provides tools and equipment, including small tools, powered access, and power generation, as well as hire-related services to construction firms, maintenance contractors, FM providers, engineers, tradesmen, retailers, factories, DIYers, and others; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; and offers heavy plant equipment, including excavators, diggers, and dumpers.

