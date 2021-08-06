HSBC’s (HSBA) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on HSBC in a research report on Monday. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, July 19th. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 455 ($5.94) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective on HSBC in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 458.67 ($5.99).

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 400.65 ($5.23) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 420.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £81.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.19. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.71%.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

