H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) PT Raised to C$19.50 at CIBC

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price target increased by research analysts at CIBC from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.07% from the company’s current price.

HR.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$19.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.43.

HR.UN stock opened at C$16.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.14, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of C$4.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.69. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$9.25 and a twelve month high of C$17.15.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

