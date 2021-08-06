Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 5,386 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,386 shares during the period. Aspen Technology accounts for approximately 1.5% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Aspen Technology worth $29,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,177,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,939,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 8,293 shares during the period. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 256.6% in the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 26,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 19,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZPN traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.75. 353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,782. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.04 and a 52 week high of $162.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.83.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $1,253,984.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,773.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $6,631,021.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,395,282.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,021 shares of company stock valued at $10,480,928. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

