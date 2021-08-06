Howland Capital Management LLC Has $14.68 Million Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 785,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,359 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $14,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 30.6% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at $53,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:CEF traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.05. The stock had a trading volume of 27,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,805. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

