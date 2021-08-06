Howland Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 385,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,407,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 179,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,147,000 after acquiring an additional 19,180 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $29,561,000. QS Investors LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.4% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 62,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Investment Management raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 61,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $78.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,510,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.14 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $66.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.32.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Several brokerages have commented on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.54.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

