Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is an investment bank which focuses on mergers and acquisitions, financings, financial restructurings and financial advisory services. The Company’s operating segments consist of Corporate Finance, encompassing M&A and capital markets advisory; Financial Restructuring both out-of-court and in formal bankruptcy or insolvency proceedings; Financial Advisory Services, including financial opinions and a variety of valuation services; and Strategic Consulting, which advises in the areas of strategy development, operations, and performance improvement. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe, Asia and Australia. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is headquartered in LOS ANGELES, United States. “

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.17.

HLI stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.71. The company had a trading volume of 240,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,985. Houlihan Lokey has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $91.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $724,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 540 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,675. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 18.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Houlihan Lokey (HLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.