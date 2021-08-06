Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hostess Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hostess Brands presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.40.

Shares of TWNK stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $15.85. 13,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,222. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.17. Hostess Brands has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.72.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $291.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.80 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $2,662,080.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Hostess Brands during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 17.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the first quarter valued at about $156,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

