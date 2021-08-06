Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Hits New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $111.06 and last traded at $108.98, with a volume of 29103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.76.

The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company’s revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.09.

In related news, Director William F. Daniel sold 20,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $1,731,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 188,001 shares of company stock valued at $17,285,112. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,377,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,415,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,191 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,406,000 after purchasing an additional 135,600 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,730,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,244 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,636,000 after purchasing an additional 89,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,100,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,369,000 after purchasing an additional 89,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

