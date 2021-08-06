Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) EVP Sells $802,016.28 in Stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) EVP Elizabeth H.Z. Thompson sold 7,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total transaction of $802,016.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,645.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ HZNP traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.96. 972,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,624. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $66.41 and a 12-month high of $111.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HZNP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.