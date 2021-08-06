HomeStreet, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HomeStreet in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.03. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.95 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 16.91%.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

HMST opened at $38.47 on Thursday. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

In other HomeStreet news, CFO John Michel purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $302,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Irvine Smith purchased 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.46 per share, with a total value of $389,099.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 86.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 691,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,459,000 after buying an additional 320,082 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 186.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 376,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,697,000 after purchasing an additional 244,668 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,301,000 after purchasing an additional 163,254 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,969,000 after purchasing an additional 146,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 215,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,480,000 after purchasing an additional 122,460 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.