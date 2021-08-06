Holcim’s (HCMLY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Holcim from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Holcim in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

HCMLY stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.54. The company had a trading volume of 41,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,849. The company has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.21. Holcim has a 12-month low of $8.34 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.89.

Holcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

