Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HCMLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Holcim in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Holcim alerts:

HCMLY stock opened at $11.54 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.89. Holcim has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.21.

Holcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Holcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.