Hire Technologies (OTCMKTS:HIRRF) Stock Price Down 21.2%

Hire Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIRRF)’s stock price traded down 21.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Separately, Eight Capital started coverage on shares of Hire Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.33.

Hire Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides human resources services in Canada. The company offers full-time, part-time, and temporary staffing solutions in light-industrial, waste management, and health care sectors. It also provides on-occurrence permanent placement and recurring contract placement services; market intelligence, insight into technology trends, salary surveys, and broader career counselling services; executive search services to construction and real estate industries; and HR consulting services.

