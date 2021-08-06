Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 351,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,426,000. Suncor Energy comprises approximately 0.7% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 165.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE SU traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,681,514. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.97. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $25.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.70.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 4.62%. As a group, analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.09%.

SU has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.