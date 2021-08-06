Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Invests $5.61 Million in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 125,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,610,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 10,379.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN traded up $4.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.62. 4,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 2.92. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $48.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.90.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.53. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.85% and a negative return on equity of 40.61%. The business had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.52 million. Research analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 13,456 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $538,509.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $528,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,422 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,886.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

