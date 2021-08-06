Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 514.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,141 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.66% of Movado Group worth $4,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Movado Group by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 68,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 30,430 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Movado Group in the first quarter valued at $4,287,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Movado Group in the first quarter valued at $366,000. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Movado Group in the first quarter valued at $462,000. 61.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MOV traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.29. 1,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,348. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.56 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.24. Movado Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $134.80 million for the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 8.38%. Analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

In related news, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 2,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $90,146.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan H. Howard sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $169,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,267 shares of company stock worth $1,793,172. Insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Scuderia Ferrari.

