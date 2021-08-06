Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 707,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,000 shares during the quarter. Manulife Financial makes up approximately 1.1% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $13,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 25,832 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,680,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,404,000 after purchasing an additional 41,119 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the first quarter worth $341,000. Institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

MFC stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.09. 204,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,374,557. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.71. The company has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 7.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC raised their price target on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.35.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

