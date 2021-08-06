Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 161,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $17,795,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,097 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,687,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,461 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,001,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,367,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,628 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,986 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom stock opened at $134.99 on Friday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.31 and a 12 month high of $142.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.58.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.36%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HRC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.40.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

