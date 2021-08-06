HeroNode (HER) Price Hits $0.0002

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. HeroNode has a total market cap of $216,279.98 and approximately $28.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HeroNode has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One HeroNode coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00058854 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00017418 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002604 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $368.72 or 0.00913297 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00098683 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00042884 BTC.

About HeroNode

HeroNode is a coin. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,104,440,665 coins. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling HeroNode

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeroNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeroNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

