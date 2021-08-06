Heritage Wealth Advisors Purchases 861 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 1,230.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,789,000 after purchasing an additional 13,152 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 18.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,400,000 after purchasing an additional 261,016 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 54.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,553 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth about $7,213,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $91,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

In related news, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $1,240,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BERY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $63.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.48. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $70.90.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.