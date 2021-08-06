Heritage Wealth Advisors Purchases 735 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 81.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth $37,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 26.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 9,451 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $567,532.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $1,177,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,100 shares of company stock worth $2,291,670. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $57.84 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.90 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $992.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.