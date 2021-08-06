Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $440,000 Stock Position in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced its position in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 81,368 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors owned about 0.13% of 22nd Century Group worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in 22nd Century Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 82,901 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 2,450.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 161,261 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 14,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 257,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 90,800 shares during the last quarter. 24.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

22nd Century Group stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $537.04 million, a P/E ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 1.80. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $6.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.12.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 million. 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 41.31% and a negative net margin of 74.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XXII. Zacks Investment Research lowered 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen initiated coverage on 22nd Century Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Clifford B. Fleet sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $597,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,194.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

22nd Century Group Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc engages in the development of technology. The firm’s technology helps in increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants and levels of cannabinoids in cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. Its products include X-22, modified risk cigarettes, spectrum government research cigarettes, magic 0 and magic 2, moonlight, red sun, variable nicotine-level research cigarettes and verfola.

