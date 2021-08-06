Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $38,000 Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IONS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 423,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,923,000 after acquiring an additional 231,047 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 9,478 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 409,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,154,000 after acquiring an additional 60,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,994,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $152,990.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,198.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,540 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IONS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.50 in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.59.

IONS stock opened at $39.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.53. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.74. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.43 and a 1 year high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 69.63%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

