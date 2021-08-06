Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $195,000 Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 38.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $258.83 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $194.51 and a 52-week high of $260.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.99.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

