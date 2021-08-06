Heritage Wealth Advisors Buys 544 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 96.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 41.8% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,901,000 after purchasing an additional 820,171 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $92,838,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 103.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,396,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,517,000 after acquiring an additional 708,304 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,023.0% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 585,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,502,000 after acquiring an additional 533,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth $3,398,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Societe Generale upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.98.

NYSE:A opened at $155.04 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.53 and a 12-month high of $155.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.03, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.84.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total value of $285,556.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,099,598.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 13,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,833,259.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,300 shares of company stock worth $5,103,852.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

