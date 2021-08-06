Head-To-Head Review: Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) & The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) and The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sharecare and The Pennant Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharecare 0 0 2 0 3.00 The Pennant Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sharecare presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 81.56%. The Pennant Group has a consensus target price of $51.33, indicating a potential upside of 57.22%. Given Sharecare’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Sharecare is more favorable than The Pennant Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sharecare and The Pennant Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharecare N/A N/A -$17.38 million N/A N/A The Pennant Group $390.95 million 2.36 $15.74 million $0.77 42.40

The Pennant Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sharecare.

Profitability

This table compares Sharecare and The Pennant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharecare N/A N/A N/A The Pennant Group 3.39% 22.72% 4.34%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.7% of Sharecare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of The Pennant Group shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of The Pennant Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Pennant Group beats Sharecare on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sharecare

Sharecare, Inc. operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc. provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families. It also provides senior living services, such as residential accommodations, activities, and meals, as well as housekeeping and assistance in the activities of daily living to seniors, who are independent or who require some support. As of February 24, 2021, the company operated 80 home health and hospice agencies; and 54 senior living communities. The Pennant Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.

