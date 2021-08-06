Head-To-Head Contrast: Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) and Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) and Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.7% of Synchronoss Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 30.7% of Synchronoss Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Synchronoss Technologies and Doximity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synchronoss Technologies 0 0 5 0 3.00 Doximity 0 2 7 0 2.78

Synchronoss Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $7.23, suggesting a potential upside of 148.45%. Doximity has a consensus target price of $61.57, suggesting a potential upside of 8.38%. Given Synchronoss Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Synchronoss Technologies is more favorable than Doximity.

Profitability

This table compares Synchronoss Technologies and Doximity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchronoss Technologies -6.80% 16.85% 1.55% Doximity N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Synchronoss Technologies and Doximity’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synchronoss Technologies $291.67 million 0.44 -$10.70 million ($0.28) -10.39 Doximity N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Doximity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Synchronoss Technologies.

Summary

Synchronoss Technologies beats Doximity on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides cloud, digital, messaging, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content; multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions. In addition, the company offers software development and customization services. It markets and sells its services through direct sales force and strategic partners. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and health systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

