Head-To-Head Comparison: Trillion Energy International (OTCMKTS:TCFF) versus Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Trillion Energy International (OTCMKTS:TCFF) and Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Trillion Energy International and Callon Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trillion Energy International 0 0 0 0 N/A Callon Petroleum 2 8 2 0 2.00

Callon Petroleum has a consensus target price of $32.36, suggesting a potential downside of 3.13%. Given Callon Petroleum’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Callon Petroleum is more favorable than Trillion Energy International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.5% of Callon Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of Trillion Energy International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Callon Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Trillion Energy International has a beta of 4.13, meaning that its stock price is 313% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Callon Petroleum has a beta of 3.47, meaning that its stock price is 247% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trillion Energy International and Callon Petroleum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trillion Energy International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Callon Petroleum $1.03 billion 1.50 -$2.53 billion $2.86 11.68

Trillion Energy International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Callon Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares Trillion Energy International and Callon Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trillion Energy International N/A N/A N/A Callon Petroleum -256.60% 12.30% 2.87%

Summary

Callon Petroleum beats Trillion Energy International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trillion Energy International Company Profile

Trillion Energy International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration, and production company in Bulgaria and Turkey. It owns Cendere oil and South Akcakoca Sub-Basin gas producing assets in Turkey; and a coal bed methane exploration license in Bulgaria, as well as Derecik oil exploration property covering an area of 42,833 hectares located in the south west Turkey. The company was formerly known as Park Place Energy Inc. and changed its name to Trillion Energy International Inc. in April 2019. Trillion Energy International Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Ankara, Turkey.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co. engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

