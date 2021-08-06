Head-To-Head Comparison: FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) and BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC)

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) and BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get FedNat alerts:

This table compares FedNat and BlackRock TCP Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FedNat -25.60% -52.66% -7.05% BlackRock TCP Capital 109.65% 10.03% 4.44%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for FedNat and BlackRock TCP Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FedNat 0 1 1 0 2.50 BlackRock TCP Capital 0 1 3 0 2.75

FedNat currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 270.37%. BlackRock TCP Capital has a consensus target price of $14.25, indicating a potential upside of 0.99%. Given FedNat’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FedNat is more favorable than BlackRock TCP Capital.

Dividends

FedNat pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. BlackRock TCP Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. FedNat pays out -3.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BlackRock TCP Capital pays out 83.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.7% of FedNat shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.6% of BlackRock TCP Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of FedNat shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of BlackRock TCP Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FedNat and BlackRock TCP Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FedNat $432.23 million 0.10 -$78.16 million ($5.21) -0.47 BlackRock TCP Capital $172.10 million 4.74 $71.37 million $1.43 9.87

BlackRock TCP Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FedNat. FedNat is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BlackRock TCP Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

FedNat has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackRock TCP Capital has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BlackRock TCP Capital beats FedNat on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses. It markets and distributes its own and third-party insurers' products, and other services through a network of independent and general agents. The company was formerly known as Federated National Holding Company and changed its name to FedNat Holding Company in May 2018. FedNat Holding Company was founded in 1991 and is based in Sunrise, Florida.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals. It seeks to invest in the United States. The fund typically invests between $10 million and $35 million in companies with enterprise values between $100 million and $1500 million. It prefers to make equity investments in companies for an ownership stake.

Receive News & Ratings for FedNat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedNat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.