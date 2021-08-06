Head to Head Analysis: Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) & Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB)

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) and Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Canopy Growth and Aurora Cannabis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canopy Growth 2 10 3 1 2.19 Aurora Cannabis 7 6 0 0 1.46

Canopy Growth presently has a consensus price target of $32.57, suggesting a potential upside of 70.15%. Aurora Cannabis has a consensus price target of $7.58, suggesting a potential upside of 3.08%. Given Canopy Growth’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Canopy Growth is more favorable than Aurora Cannabis.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Canopy Growth and Aurora Cannabis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canopy Growth $414.03 million 18.17 -$1.32 billion ($2.16) -8.86 Aurora Cannabis $207.89 million 7.00 -$2.47 billion ($2.86) -2.57

Canopy Growth has higher revenue and earnings than Aurora Cannabis. Canopy Growth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aurora Cannabis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.7% of Canopy Growth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of Aurora Cannabis shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Canopy Growth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Canopy Growth has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aurora Cannabis has a beta of 3.17, indicating that its share price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Canopy Growth and Aurora Cannabis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canopy Growth -311.30% -18.67% -12.58% Aurora Cannabis -895.36% -11.19% -8.64%

Summary

Canopy Growth beats Aurora Cannabis on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The company's products include dried cannabis flowers, oils and concentrates, and softgel capsules. It offers its products under the Tweed, Quatreau, Deep Space, Spectrum Therapeutics, First & Free, TWD, This Works, BioSteel, DNA Genetics CraftGrow, Tokyo Smoke, DOJA, Van der Pop, and Bean & Bud brands. The company also provides growth capital and a strategic support platform that pursues investment opportunities in the global cannabis sector. Canopy Growth Corporation has a clinical research partnership with NEEKA Health Canada and NHL Alumni Association to examine the efficacy of CBD-based therapies as part of the mitigation of persistent post-concussion symptoms. The company was formerly known as Tweed Marijuana Inc. and changed its name to Canopy Growth Corporation in September 2015. Canopy Growth Corporation is headquartered in Smiths Falls, Canada.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc. produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients. It also sells vaporizers; consumable vaporizer accessories, including valves, screens, etc.; and herb mills for using CanniMed herbal cannabis products, as well as grinders and vaporizer lockable containers. In addition, the company engages in the development of medical cannabis products at various stages of development, including oral, topical, edible, and inhalable products; and operation of CanvasRX, a network of cannabis counseling and outreach centers. Further, it provides patient counselling services; design and construction services; and cannabis analytical product testing services. The company's brand portfolio includes Aurora, Aurora Drift, San Rafael '71, Daily Special, AltaVie, MedReleaf, CanniMed, Whistler, Woodstock, and ROAR Sports. Aurora Cannabis Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

