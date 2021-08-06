HC Wainwright Increases Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target to $64.00

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 276.47% from the company’s previous close.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $17.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.58. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $27.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 85.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelixis will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $2,538,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $360,884.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 295,363 shares of company stock worth $6,798,319. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 1,035.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 388.3% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

