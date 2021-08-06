HC Wainwright Increases Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Price Target to $54.00

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CLDX. Zacks Investment Research raised Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $47.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 3.09. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $48.14.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 1,184.99%. Analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,366,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $327,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,124,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 67.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 4.0% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 78,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

