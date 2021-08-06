Harry Morgan Acquires 1,250 Shares of Henderson Opportunities Trust (LON:HOT) Stock

Henderson Opportunities Trust (LON:HOT) insider Harry Morgan bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,415 ($18.49) per share, with a total value of £17,687.50 ($23,108.83).

Shares of LON HOT traded down GBX 27.50 ($0.36) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,400 ($18.29). The company had a trading volume of 7,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,298. Henderson Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 817.22 ($10.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,650 ($21.56). The stock has a market cap of £110.57 million and a PE ratio of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,441.55.

Get Henderson Opportunities Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Henderson Opportunities Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 0.04%.

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.