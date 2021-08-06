Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) PT Raised to $13.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $9.50 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HLIT. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmonic from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.63.

Harmonic stock opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1,012.99, a P/E/G ratio of 354.33 and a beta of 0.76. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $113.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.59 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. FMR LLC boosted its position in Harmonic by 270.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 212,010 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Harmonic by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 91,199 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 31,646 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Harmonic by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,256 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Harmonic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 645,165 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

