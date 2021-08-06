Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 1,721 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.4% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 27.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 225,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,502,000 after acquiring an additional 48,775 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 321.4% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen raised shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $274.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.78.

Shares of CMI opened at $228.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.00 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.47.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.33%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

