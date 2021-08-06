Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 1,016 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 13.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,504 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 70.1% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 40.0% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.94.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $145.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.44. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $407.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total value of $82,999,211.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,696,394.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $220,488,338.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

